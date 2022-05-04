Brokerages Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Clorox posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $6.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $148.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Clorox by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Clorox by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Clorox has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

