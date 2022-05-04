Brokerages Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.59 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) will report $36.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $37.56 billion. Home Depot posted sales of $37.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $153.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.86 billion to $154.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $158.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.36 billion to $161.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.92.

Home Depot stock opened at $304.96 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $315.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

