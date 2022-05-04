Brokerages Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $78.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.30 million and the highest is $79.70 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $58.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $350.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.16 million to $351.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $453.42 million, with estimates ranging from $451.10 million to $455.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

CDLX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Cardlytics stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $134.91.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $382,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $42,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,517. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 13.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 29.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 280.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

