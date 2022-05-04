Brokerages Expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) will announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.98. FOX posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. FOX has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in FOX by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 243.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

