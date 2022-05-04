Brokerages Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) to report $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.83. Green Dot reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $149,223 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Green Dot by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,632,000 after buying an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Green Dot by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 25,984 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Green Dot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

