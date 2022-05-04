Brokerages Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $874.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $7.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $148.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.42. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.