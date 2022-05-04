Brokerages Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Earnings of $4.81 Per Share

Posted by on May 4th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) will report $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.13. Lennox International posted earnings per share of $4.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $14.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $16.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.10.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $215.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $210.90 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners grew its stake in Lennox International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 240.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.