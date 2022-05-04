Brokerages Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Earnings of $4.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) will report $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.13. Lennox International posted earnings per share of $4.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $14.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $16.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.10.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $215.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $210.90 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners grew its stake in Lennox International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 240.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

