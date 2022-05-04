Brokerages Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.80. Littelfuse posted earnings of $3.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $13.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.73 to $14.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $235.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $223.31 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.73.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $78,425,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 638.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 147,433 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,630,000 after purchasing an additional 96,516 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

