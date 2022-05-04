Brokerages Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Earnings of $4.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.52 and the highest is $4.70. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $4.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $18.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.61 to $20.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.93.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $276.43 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $265.42 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

