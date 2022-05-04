Brokerages Expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) will post sales of $382.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.90 million and the lowest is $300.40 million. Sunrun posted sales of $334.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.21). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $435.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,930 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

