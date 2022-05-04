Brokerages Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) to report $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.49. Clorox reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $6.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clorox.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.75.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.61. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. Clorox has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 20.7% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 9.1% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.