Brokers Offer Predictions for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

NYSE BJ opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after acquiring an additional 945,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,988,000 after acquiring an additional 776,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after acquiring an additional 703,502 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

