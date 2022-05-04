Brokers Offer Predictions for Carter’s, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Carter’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.67. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRI. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

CRI stock opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $82.36 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Carter’s by 113.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after buying an additional 685,199 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Carter’s by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,967,000 after purchasing an additional 613,663 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,221,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,128,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 285,386 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

