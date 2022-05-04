Brokers Offer Predictions for Raytheon Technologies Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RTX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

RTX opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average of $92.56. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $141.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

