Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on IL-2 cytokine-based therapies in treating patients with cancer. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC., formerly known as NTN Buzztime, is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of BTX opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTX. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,487,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 1,415,631 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 8,786.6% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,210,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 1,196,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 2,795.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 581,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,786,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 383,176 shares during the last quarter.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

