BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on BRP. Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BRP Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of BRP opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 119.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John A. Valentine bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John A. Valentine purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $744,828 in the last ninety days. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,888,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after acquiring an additional 120,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BRP Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,936,000 after purchasing an additional 257,680 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BRP Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,685,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,974,000 after purchasing an additional 273,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BRP Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,987,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 35,081 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,541,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

