Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.29 to $2.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.539 billion to $2.587 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

BRKR stock opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bruker has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $92.35.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3,479.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 112,386 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Bruker by 253.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,604 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $4,132,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bruker by 60.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $3,146,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

