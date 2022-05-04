BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given a C$5.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ERE.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a C$5.40 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.60 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.55.

ERE.UN opened at C$4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45. The company has a market cap of C$432.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$5.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.53.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

