BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.55.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ERE.UN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.40 price target for the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$4.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$432.15 million and a PE ratio of 3.29. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$5.06.
ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
