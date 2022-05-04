BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

BTRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.40.

BTRS stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. BTRS has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.49.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in BTRS by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,413,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866,172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after buying an additional 269,634 shares in the last quarter. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,976,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after buying an additional 750,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BTRS by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,738,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 641,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

