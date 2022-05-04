Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BVRDF. UBS Group cut Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.05) to €30.00 ($31.58) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($27.37) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

