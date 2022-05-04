Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Andrew D. Mclindon Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Mclindon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $22,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,899 shares in the company, valued at $815,266.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BFST opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $452.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 23.46%. Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 25,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,934,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

