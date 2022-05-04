Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,103,500 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 930,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,839.2 days.

BZZUF stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

