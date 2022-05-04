Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Byline Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

BY opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $898.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 231,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 120,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,975,000 after acquiring an additional 102,721 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 192.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 67,231 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

