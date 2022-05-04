Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

NYSE BY opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $898.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

In other news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 120,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 177.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 46.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

