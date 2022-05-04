C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

AI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of C3.ai from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C3.ai from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $76.85.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $69.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $91,779.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278 in the last three months. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 547,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 496,030 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $13,512,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

