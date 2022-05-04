Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $427.83 Million

Analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) will announce $427.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $415.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $437.18 million. Cable One reported sales of $341.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,125.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,429.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,593.83. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,102.50 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cable One by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cable One by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cable One by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cable One by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.