Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CBT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $69.55 on Monday. Cabot has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 37.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,468,000 after buying an additional 31,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

