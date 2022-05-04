Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average is $85.54. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,877,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 350,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after buying an additional 66,152 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after buying an additional 20,834 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

