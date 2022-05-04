Caesarstone (CSTE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Caesarstone to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Caesarstone has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $171.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.77 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Caesarstone to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $332.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.74. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CSTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

