Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:CHI opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

