Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CCD stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCD. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.