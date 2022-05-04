Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $11.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

