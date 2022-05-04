Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of CGO stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 37,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

