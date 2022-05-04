Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of CPZ opened at 18.52 on Wednesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 17.85 and a 1-year high of 21.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is 20.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 82,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 919.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

