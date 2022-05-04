Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NASDAQ CSQ opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (Get Rating)
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.