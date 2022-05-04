Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,411,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,055,000 after buying an additional 85,716 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,747,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,707,000 after buying an additional 48,691 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

