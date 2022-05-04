Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) PT Raised to C$7.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at ATB Capital to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on Calfrac Well Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE:CFW traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,640. The company has a market cap of C$170.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.45.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$257.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$36,585.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,083,021.57.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

