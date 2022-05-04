Calithera Biosciences (CALA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Calithera Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Calithera Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CALA traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 4,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,593. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.64. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.59.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 214,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 47,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 168,388 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 978,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,611 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

