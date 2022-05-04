Calix (NYSE:CALX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers and grow their value. “

Get Calix alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CALX. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.91.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average is $55.30. Calix has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Calix by 261.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calix (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.