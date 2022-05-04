Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

CWH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

CWH stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.82. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Camping World by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

