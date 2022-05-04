Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CWH opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.81. Camping World has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

