Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in April

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,900 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 717,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.2 days.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,293. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

