Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Target Price to $5.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 447.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GLMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

GLMD opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $22.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

