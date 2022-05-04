Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $52.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LYFT. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Lyft stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.79. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lyft by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after acquiring an additional 484,642 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Lyft by 15.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after acquiring an additional 640,410 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $205,900,000 after acquiring an additional 925,638 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $225,118,000 after acquiring an additional 115,438 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $163,038,000 after acquiring an additional 210,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

