Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Down 15.9% in April

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 14,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208,399 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,128,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $92,612,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

CNQ opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNQ. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

