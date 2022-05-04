Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$221.00 to C$231.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of CDNAF stock opened at $134.54 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of $132.19 and a 12-month high of $175.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.00.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

