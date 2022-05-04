Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CU shares. TD Securities cut Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of CU stock opened at C$38.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.30. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$33.86 and a 1 year high of C$39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2200001 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Utilities (Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.