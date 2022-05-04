Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Major Shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. Sells 84,637 Shares of Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $1,082,507.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,777,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,696,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cannae alerts:

On Friday, April 29th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 350,000 shares of Cannae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Cannae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of Cannae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $714,024.58.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of Cannae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $7,880,063.36.

CNNE stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.80. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $40.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.40 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cannae by 89.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cannae during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cannae by 77.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.