Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capgemini is engaged in providing consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Its consulting services include identifying, structuring and executing, on behalf of its clients, the transformation projects. The Company’s technology services include design, development and implementation of technical projects for systems integration and IT application development. Its outsourcing services comprise application outsourcing, business process outsourcing, infrastructure outsourcing, green IT services, service management, and service desk support. It serves customers primarily in public sector, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, retail, distribution, transportation, energy, utilities, chemicals, telecommunication, media, and entertainment markets. Capgemini is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CGEMY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Capgemini from €270.00 ($284.21) to €240.00 ($252.63) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Capgemini to €230.00 ($242.11) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Shares of CGEMY opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

