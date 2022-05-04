Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

CBNK opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $310.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 21.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $2,315,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

